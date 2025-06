Mass exchange of levs for euros leads to a shortage of euro banknotes in big cities. This was explained on the air of "Tvoyat den" by Max Baklayan, CEO of a financial company.

According to him, the reasons are two - seasonality, related to summer holidays, and concerns about our country's accession to the eurozone. As a result, demand for the single currency has increased by more than 50% compared to last year.

Редактор: Калина Петкова