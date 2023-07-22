Предсезонен приятелски футболен мач между нискодивизионните отбори на "Дънстън ЮТС" и "Гейтсхед" бе прекратен след като маскирани мъже вкараха катафалка на терена.

Crazy scenes at the Gateshead friendly this evening.



Two masked men, one of which was apparently armed, driving a hearse around the pitch.



pic.twitter.com/c0XysfTxHB — Tony (@TonyTheTipster_) July 22, 2023

Според привърженик на "Гейтсхед", говорил пред ББС, от прозореца на друга сребриста кола били изхвърлени плакати, преди "двама души със ски маски" да излязат от катафалката, да се качат във втората кола и да избягат.

Gateshead match abandoned after hearse drives onto pitch



Errrrr wtf https://t.co/mH39qD3nVV — Sir Guy of Guisborne - Carry On Number One (@SirGuyGuisborne) July 22, 2023

Police say investigations are still ongoing after a hearse was driven onto the pitch at half-time of the Dunston v Gateshead match by men wearing balaclavashttps://t.co/nIk46rJU8e — The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) July 22, 2023

"Заради инцидент на терена, случил се малко след края на първото полувреме, днешният мач бе прекратен от съдията", оявиха от Гейтсхед в социалната мрежа Туитър.

Police launch investigation as masked men drive two cars - including a HEARSE - onto a football pitch during a match in Gateshead before throwing leaflets out of the window and abandoning the funeral car to spark panic in the stadiumhttps://t.co/vlyoTVZThu — Amanda Vos (@AmandaVos7) July 22, 2023