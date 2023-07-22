Срещата бе прекратена

Предсезонен приятелски футболен мач между нискодивизионните отбори на "Дънстън ЮТС" и "Гейтсхед" бе прекратен след като маскирани мъже вкараха катафалка на терена.

Според привърженик на "Гейтсхед", говорил пред ББС, от прозореца на друга сребриста кола били изхвърлени плакати, преди "двама души със ски маски" да излязат от катафалката, да се качат във втората кола и да избягат.

"Заради инцидент на терена, случил се малко след края на първото полувреме, днешният мач бе прекратен от съдията", оявиха от Гейтсхед в социалната мрежа Туитър.

Източник: Кремена Младенова, БТА