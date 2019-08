Meet Lars Motza.⁣ ⁣ Lars, from Germany, has broken the record for the largest feet on a teenager (male).⁣ ⁣ His left foot measures 35.05 cm (13.79 in) and his right foot measures 34.98 cm (13.77 in). That makes his feet a whopping size 57 (EUR) - that's a 20 (UK) or 21 (US).⁣ ⁣ Lars was 16 years and 59 days old at the time of measurement on 19 November 2018. Despite having feet so large he has to have shoes custom-made, Lars maintains an upbeat attitude.⁣ ⁣ “No matter what others say, stay true to yourself and always think positively.” You can find Lars’ record in the brand new Guinness World Records 2020 book, out later this year 📖 ____________________________________________ #bodypositivity #feet #largefeet #record #guinnessworldrecords #GWR2020 #humanbody

A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) on Aug 2, 2019 at 12:46pm PDT