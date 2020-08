It’s been an emotional weekend, I want to dedicate this win to Chad and his family, he was such an inspiration and his legacy will live on. I’m posting this image because we must continue to fight for equality, nothing has changed yet and the battle continues. Racism is still very much alive, it seems it’s even more overt than it has been for a long time. The fight MLK and others alike were fighting, is still very much relevant today and we have to work together to make sure that our kids have a better future. #BlackLivesMatter

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Aug 30, 2020 at 9:54am PDT