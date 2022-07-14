Снимка: gettyimages
Властите обявиха извънредно положение
Служители на службата за извънредни ситуации провеждат операция по издирване след наводнение в окръг Бюканън, Вирджиния.
More than 40 people are unaccounted for after severe storms and floods in western Virginia county— Freesus Patriot™ (@CGSDemocracy) July 14, 2022
Four to six inches of water fell in just a matter of hours, according to estimates from the National Weather Service radar. https://t.co/2F5CBTXFPo
Най-малко 44 души са в неизвестност, но към момента все още няма данни за загинали, съобщи CNN, позовавайки се на полицията.
Two flood events Tuesday night hundreds of miles apart have left communities reeling from the damage, with dozens of people reported missing. https://t.co/vwgczVthp3— AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 14, 2022
Според служителите на правоприлагащите органи наводненията са причинени от проливни дъждове, започнали във вторник.
🔴 Virginia flooding - live: 17 still unaccounted for and 100 homes damaged by torrential downpours in Buchanan Countyhttps://t.co/cKZ1edu8bH— The Independent (@Independent) July 14, 2022
Малко след началото на проливния дъжд част от пътищата в окръга са блокирани, а комуникационните линии са прекъснати.
At least 44 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 houses are damaged after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in southwestern parts of Virginia in US pic.twitter.com/V2F1mkq1DK— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 14, 2022
Съобщава се, че губернаторът на щата е обявил извънредно положение, за да разреши ситуацията възможно най-скоро.
‼️ #HeavyRains in #BuchananCounty in southwest #Virginia caused devastating #flooding. #EmergencyServices are looking for dozens of people, over 100 homes were damaged. The Virginia #Governor has declared a state of #Emergency.#GlobalCrisis @UnitExpEmerServ #floods #floods #USA pic.twitter.com/HEAt6YjWUg— Global Crisis (@_GlobalCrisis_) July 14, 2022
