Служители на службата за извънредни ситуации провеждат операция по издирване след наводнение в окръг Бюканън, Вирджиния.

More than 40 people are unaccounted for after severe storms and floods in western Virginia county



Four to six inches of water fell in just a matter of hours, according to estimates from the National Weather Service radar. https://t.co/2F5CBTXFPo — Freesus Patriot™ (@CGSDemocracy) July 14, 2022

Най-малко 44 души са в неизвестност, но към момента все още няма данни за загинали, съобщи CNN, позовавайки се на полицията.

Two flood events Tuesday night hundreds of miles apart have left communities reeling from the damage, with dozens of people reported missing. https://t.co/vwgczVthp3 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 14, 2022

Според служителите на правоприлагащите органи наводненията са причинени от проливни дъждове, започнали във вторник.

🔴 Virginia flooding - live: 17 still unaccounted for and 100 homes damaged by torrential downpours in Buchanan Countyhttps://t.co/cKZ1edu8bH — The Independent (@Independent) July 14, 2022

Малко след началото на проливния дъжд част от пътищата в окръга са блокирани, а комуникационните линии са прекъснати.

At least 44 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 houses are damaged after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in southwestern parts of Virginia in US pic.twitter.com/V2F1mkq1DK — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 14, 2022

Съобщава се, че губернаторът на щата е обявил извънредно положение, за да разреши ситуацията възможно най-скоро.