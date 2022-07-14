Властите обявиха извънредно положение

Служители на службата за извънредни ситуации провеждат операция по издирване след наводнение в окръг Бюканън, Вирджиния.

Най-малко 44 души са в неизвестност, но към момента все още няма данни за загинали, съобщи CNN, позовавайки се на полицията.

Според служителите на правоприлагащите органи наводненията са причинени от проливни дъждове, започнали във вторник.

Малко след началото на проливния дъжд част от пътищата в окръга са блокирани, а комуникационните линии са прекъснати.

Съобщава се, че губернаторът на щата е обявил извънредно положение, за да разреши ситуацията възможно най-скоро.  

Източник: БГНЕС