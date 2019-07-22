Пожарите в Португалия отново се разгарят. Само ден, след като беше обявен край на опасността, времето повишава риска.

Температурата достига 40 градуса, очаква се и вятър, а най-големият пожар в централната част на страната все още не е овладян напълно.

VIDEO: A major wildfire in Portugal is posing a big challenge to firefighters. Experts are warning that Europe needs to better prepare for blazes that reach a massive new scale. Read more about superfires, or mega-fires, here: https://t.co/XMKVFqDhaG pic.twitter.com/v6I7GJC2Zb