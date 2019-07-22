Причината - жегата и вятърът

Пожарите в Португалия отново се разгарят. Само ден, след като беше обявен край на опасността, времето повишава риска.

 

Температурата достига 40 градуса, очаква се и вятър, а най-големият пожар в централната част на страната все още не е овладян напълно.

Поне 20 души са ранени при десетки горски пожари в Португалия (СНИМКИ)

Над 1000 пожарникари и 5 самолета са в района на Кастело Бранко и вече повече от три дни гасят огъня.

