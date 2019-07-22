Снимка: БГНЕС
Причината - жегата и вятърът
Пожарите в Португалия отново се разгарят. Само ден, след като беше обявен край на опасността, времето повишава риска.
Portugal wildfires: Huge blazes force evacuations via @BBCNews https://t.co/kTJbrsZYHU#Portugal #EU #wildfires #fires #firefighters #disasters #weather #wx #climate— Chuck Dalldorf (@ChuckDalldorf) July 21, 2019
Температурата достига 40 градуса, очаква се и вятър, а най-големият пожар в централната част на страната все още не е овладян напълно.
VIDEO: A major wildfire in Portugal is posing a big challenge to firefighters. Experts are warning that Europe needs to better prepare for blazes that reach a massive new scale. Read more about superfires, or mega-fires, here: https://t.co/XMKVFqDhaG pic.twitter.com/v6I7GJC2Zb— AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 22, 2019
A thousand firefighters fight against a major fire declared in Castelo Branco, central Portugal— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) July 21, 2019
Three forest fires declared in central Portugal have mobilized 1,000 firefighters on Sunday and forced the country's authorities to partially evacuate a village pic.twitter.com/PmMbZUSA1R
Над 1000 пожарникари и 5 самолета са в района на Кастело Бранко и вече повече от три дни гасят огъня.
Fires in central region: houses destroyed, at least 30 injured, “very difficult day ahead” - Portugal Resident https://t.co/YrvSOunZxd— lime_harry (@lime_harry) July 22, 2019
