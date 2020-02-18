Royal Scandal - Drug, Sex and Blackmail scandal of David Armstrong-Jones. . The Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones then, Viscount Linley, was been named as the royal at the centre of a sex and drugs blackmail attempt in 2007. . UK law prohibited any of the newspaper from naming the hard-partying royal even though the story made headlines in the British papers. . The men allegedly demanded £50,000 in return for not publicising tapes they claimed indicated the royal had engaged in a sex act with an aide and using cocaine. . However different version of the tale goes, two men, Ian Strachan and Sean McGuigan, demanded £50,000 from 45-year-old Linley in return for film footage allegedly showing a royal aide talking of gay sex with him. The aide is also allegedly seen on a video tape taking cocaine from an envelope embossed with Linley's name. . After receiving the threat, Linley called the police who arrested the two men in a sting operation at the London Hilton hotel in exclusive Mayfair's Park Lane. The truthfulness of their claims is still unclear. . Buckingham Palace had declined commented on the affair, to paired as it was a police matter. . The Daily Telegraph published that the Crown Prosecution Service has blocked moves to required him to give evidence in the case. Ian Strachan and Sean McGuigan were sentenced to five years in prison at the Old Bailey central criminal court for their role in plotting to get money from Linley. . David, whose mother was the queen's sister, the late Princess Margaret, is viewed as one of the few royals to have a successful career. David Armstrong-Jones is the chairman of Christie's auction house and a highly successful furniture maker and interior designer. . He married Serena Stanhope in 1993 and the pair have two children. In 1990, he sued a British tabloid over a story accusing him of rowdy behavior in a London pub. He was awarded £30,000 in damages. . . . . . #britishroyalfamily #royalscandal #princessmargaret #royalwedding #queenvictoria #britishroyals #britishmonarchy #royalfamily #buckinghampalace #thecrown #queenelizabeth #queenelizabethii

A post shared by Royal Family (@royal_family_history) on Feb 17, 2020 at 5:23pm PST