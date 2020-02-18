Снимка: iStock
Новината дойде дни, след като стана ясно, че внукът на Елизабет II се разделя с жена си
Племенникът на Елизабет II обяви, че със съпругата си са решили да се разведат. Дейвид Армстронг Джоунс и жена му Серена са женени повече от 25 години, пише Dailymail. Двамата сключиха брак през октомври 1993 година и имат две деца.
Нова раздяла в кралското семейство на Великобритания след Megxit
Говорителят на двойката заяви: „Графът и графинята на Сноудън са се съгласили по приятелски начин, че бракът им е приключил и че те ще се разведат. Те молят пресата да зачита тяхната поверителност и тази на семейството им.“
Новината дойде дни, след като внукът на кралицата – Питър Филип, също обяви, че ще се раздели с жена си след 12 години брак.
