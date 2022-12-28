The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,291,475 after 1,195 tests identified 98 new infections on Tuesday, December 27, according to data posted on coronavirus.bg. The test positivity rate for the day was 8.2%. Out of all new cases, over 56.12% were of unvaccinated persons.

The active cases are 3,937. Currently, hospitalized patients number 351, including 35 in intensive care. Of the 22 new hospital admissions on Monday, about 63.64% were not vaccinated.

Another 27 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,249,441. No new fatalities were reported, and the death toll remains at 38,097.

With 5 new inoculations on Monday, 4,602,651 vaccine doses have been administered so far. A total of 2,074,755 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccination schedule; 938,981 of them have received a booster dose.