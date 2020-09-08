Става дума за мощен стъден фронт идващ от щата Монтана
Сняг заваля в американския щат Уайоминг. Телевизиите показаха хиляди хора, които бяха излезли на улицата заради необичайната гледка.
6-8” of snow fell with that powerful cold front Montana to Wyoming to the black hills of South Dakota. This video: Red Lodge, Montana— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 8, 2020
Conor OLeary / @LiveStormsMedia pic.twitter.com/RZrVD7IBZj
Водещият метеоролог на ABC News - Джинджър Зий съобщи, че става дума за мощен студен фронт от щата Монтана към Уайоминг и южните части на Дакота.
Here comes the snow!!— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 8, 2020
The winter weather we have been anticipating all week has hit many parts of Wyoming already!
Stay tuned to stay updated on this winter weather phenomenon!#wywx #winterweather #SnowInSeptember pic.twitter.com/RXrqK6rl4B
Yikes!— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 8, 2020
Another shot of the snow accumulation in Wyoming this morning!!
Next stop....Colorado!
Are you ready for this winter weather??#wywx #cowx #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/0nEIxoXGcu
