Става дума за мощен стъден фронт идващ от щата Монтана

Сняг заваля в американския щат Уайоминг. Телевизиите показаха хиляди хора, които бяха излезли на улицата заради необичайната гледка.

Водещият метеоролог на ABC News - Джинджър Зий съобщи, че става дума за мощен студен фронт от щата Монтана към Уайоминг и южните части на Дакота.

 

 

