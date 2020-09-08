Сняг заваля в американския щат Уайоминг. Телевизиите показаха хиляди хора, които бяха излезли на улицата заради необичайната гледка.

6-8” of snow fell with that powerful cold front Montana to Wyoming to the black hills of South Dakota. This video: Red Lodge, Montana

Conor OLeary / @LiveStormsMedia pic.twitter.com/RZrVD7IBZj — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 8, 2020

Водещият метеоролог на ABC News - Джинджър Зий съобщи, че става дума за мощен студен фронт от щата Монтана към Уайоминг и южните части на Дакота.

Here comes the snow!!



The winter weather we have been anticipating all week has hit many parts of Wyoming already!



Stay tuned to stay updated on this winter weather phenomenon!#wywx #winterweather #SnowInSeptember pic.twitter.com/RXrqK6rl4B — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 8, 2020

Yikes!



Another shot of the snow accumulation in Wyoming this morning!!



Next stop....Colorado!



Are you ready for this winter weather??#wywx #cowx #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/0nEIxoXGcu — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 8, 2020

