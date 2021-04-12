Четирима души са ранени при стрелба в центъра на американския град Сиатъл, съобщи местната полиция. Според местната телевизия стрелбата е станала в центъра на града.

SEATTLE: Police are investigating a shooting at 23rd & Jackson that sent three to the hospital. Police say one of the victims is only 2yo and in critical condition



A witness says he heard about 20 loud gunshots #Q13FOX #seattle pic.twitter.com/lG7C5tymyw