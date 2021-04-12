Снимка: iStock
Полицията все още не е задържала стрелеца.
Четирима души са ранени при стрелба в центъра на американския град Сиатъл, съобщи местната полиция. Според местната телевизия стрелбата е станала в центъра на града.
SEATTLE: Police are investigating a shooting at 23rd & Jackson that sent three to the hospital. Police say one of the victims is only 2yo and in critical condition— Jennifer Lee (@JennLeeTV) April 12, 2021
A witness says he heard about 20 loud gunshots #Q13FOX #seattle pic.twitter.com/lG7C5tymyw
Най-тежко е простреляна тийнейджърка, чието състояние е критично. Другите трима пострадали мъже са по-леко ранени.
Breaking News : Seattle mass shooting leaves at least three people – including toddler – injured, police hunt for gunman https://t.co/A4LCuMd5Qn #FoxNews ...ahh another day another shooting in USA. Crime Capital of the world!!— Mountain Rats (@armybratspeaks) April 12, 2021
A 2-year-old little girl is hospitalized and fighting for her life after Seattle’s latest shooting spree in the city’s Central District. https://t.co/CIZEmDAubf— Ruben Villaescusa (@RubenNews) April 12, 2021