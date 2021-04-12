Полицията все още не е задържала стрелеца.

Четирима души са ранени при стрелба в центъра на американския град Сиатъл, съобщи местната полиция. Според местната телевизия стрелбата е станала в центъра на града. 

Най-тежко е простреляна тийнейджърка, чието състояние е критично. Другите трима пострадали мъже са по-леко ранени. 

Полицията все още не е задържала стрелеца.
Източник: БНР