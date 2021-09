For the first time in 32 years Bulgaria is to win a medal at the FIVB Boys' U19 World Championship in Tehran. The Bulgarians, led by coach Martin Stoev, beat Russia a dramatic 3-1 (14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13) in the first semifinal of the 2021 edition of the competition.



Bulgaria are now up against Poland in the match to be played on Thursday, while Russia are to play for bronze against Iran, BTA reported.