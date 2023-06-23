Вчера се наложило над 120 души да бъдат евакуирани

Тропическата буря Брет продължава да се придвижва през Източните Карибски острови, като предизвика ветрове и проливни дъждове в региона, предаде Ройтерс.

Рано тази сутрин Брет достигна до архипелага Сейнт Винсент и Гренадини, като скоростта на вятъра стигаше до 185 километра в час, съобщи местната метеорологична служба.

Вчера се наложило над 120 души да бъдат евакуирани.

Много обществени обекти, включително училища и старчески домове, бяха затворени, след като Брет започна да се приближава към Сейнт Лусия и Мартиника. Властите призоваха хората да останат на закрито до второ нареждане.

Националният център по ураганите на САЩ вчера предупреди за опасност от тропическа буря на двата острова.

Службата продължава да следи ситуацията на островите Барбадос, Доминика и Сейнт Винсент и Гренадини.

Източник: Николай Велев, БТА