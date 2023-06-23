Снимка: iStock
Вчера се наложило над 120 души да бъдат евакуирани
Тропическата буря Брет продължава да се придвижва през Източните Карибски острови, като предизвика ветрове и проливни дъждове в региона, предаде Ройтерс.
Рано тази сутрин Брет достигна до архипелага Сейнт Винсент и Гренадини, като скоростта на вятъра стигаше до 185 километра в час, съобщи местната метеорологична служба.
Tropical Storm #Bret has created hazardous marine conditions across North Barbados, seen at Animal Flower Cave, Flatfield, Barbados. Waves up to 3.5 meters (11 feet) are forecast for the area.— TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) June 22, 2023
🎥: Animal Flower Cave and Restaurant https://t.co/0AcW11Vvnl pic.twitter.com/czkGj32hqT
Storm Surge from Tropical Storm Bret in St Lucia pic.twitter.com/9XY6AKGmlC— St. Lucia News Now (@news_lucia) June 22, 2023
Много обществени обекти, включително училища и старчески домове, бяха затворени, след като Брет започна да се приближава към Сейнт Лусия и Мартиника. Властите призоваха хората да останат на закрито до второ нареждане.
Tropical Storm Bret - As seen Damaged roofs in La Point and Au Leon etc The banana crop got hit. Utility lines detached from buildings. Fallen trees on the Thomazo side of the Barre de l'Isle require cutlassing for vehicular passage. Keep safe pic.twitter.com/4ZwOr3Rp2W— _dapperdon (@iamunoloco) June 23, 2023
Националният център по ураганите на САЩ вчера предупреди за опасност от тропическа буря на двата острова.
St Vincent and the Grenadines is now shut down as it awaits the passage of Tropical Storm Bret.— Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) June 23, 2023
Tropical storm conditions are expected across the northern part of SVG by tonight and could linger across the country during Friday. Here are some some images from the Sandy Bay area… pic.twitter.com/be1lnCF3lF
Службата продължава да следи ситуацията на островите Барбадос, Доминика и Сейнт Винсент и Гренадини.
