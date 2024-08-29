The average monthly temperatures in September are expected to be above the normal ones. This means that they will be between 17 and 20 degrees for the most parts of the country. In the mountains they will be between 3 and 10.

The highest temperatures in September will be between 32 and 37 degrees and the lowest - between 7 and 12. Monthly rainfall totals will be around the normal range.

The first ten days of the month will be mostly sunny. During the second ten days, the outlook is for more days with an increased chance of precipitation. Temperatures will decrease but remain above the normal ones.

Temperatures are also expected to remain relatively high during the third ten days of September. The weather will be mainly sunny, with temporary increases in cloud mainly in the afternoon and in mountainous areas. There is a greater chance of more cloudy conditions and precipitation in more places across the country during the first half of the decade.