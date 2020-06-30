Влаковете на метрото временно не спират на едноименната станция
Полицейска операция е в ход в търговски център в Париж след съобщение за въоръжен мъж вътре, съобщиха в изявление в Twitter от полицията във френската столица. Полицейски източник каза, че сигналът се проверява.
Great to see @Fujitsu_Global this week on the large format digital screen in La Defense, the major business district in Paris, promoting the benefits of Primeflex, Fujitsu’s Integrated system @gyro #OOH #DOOH #data pic.twitter.com/Y98lFNZ9Ku— PSI Advertising (@PSIOOH) June 23, 2020
Клиентите на мола "Ле Катр Тан" в бизнес района "Дефанс" са евакуирани. Влаковете на метрото не спират на едноименната станция. Полицията призова хората да избягват района.
West of Paris this morning. Police escort commuters out of La Défense train station while they search for an armed individual. https://t.co/FPgX07uRv4— Van Meguerditchian (@ReelPolitiks) June 30, 2020
🇫🇷[SUIVI] - L'homme serait de "corpulence athlétique" portant un "masque noir", un "sac type militaire", une arme automatique et un gilet par balles. Situation tendue à #LaDéfense. Les militaires de l'opération Sentinelle sont mobilisés. (@edchanot / 📽️ : @lhistoriquepsg) pic.twitter.com/nTNdTdwJ9N— La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) June 30, 2020
Intervention en cours du GIGN à Paris La Défense #LaDéfense #Fussillade #Terrorisme #4temps #Paris pic.twitter.com/pmSgQlOlYJ— 🍼 𝒩𝐸𝐿𝐿𝒴🍼 (@NellyScop_09) June 30, 2020
