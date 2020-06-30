Полицейска операция е в ход в търговски център в Париж след съобщение за въоръжен мъж вътре, съобщиха в изявление в Twitter от полицията във френската столица. Полицейски източник каза, че сигналът се проверява.

Great to see @Fujitsu_Global this week on the large format digital screen in La Defense, the major business district in Paris, promoting the benefits of Primeflex, Fujitsu’s Integrated system @gyro #OOH #DOOH #data pic.twitter.com/Y98lFNZ9Ku