Влаковете на метрото временно не спират на едноименната станция

Полицейска операция е в ход в търговски център в Париж след съобщение за въоръжен мъж вътре, съобщиха в изявление в Twitter от полицията във френската столица. Полицейски източник каза, че сигналът се проверява.

Клиентите на мола "Ле Катр Тан" в бизнес района "Дефанс" са евакуирани. Влаковете на метрото не спират на едноименната станция. Полицията призова хората да избягват района.

