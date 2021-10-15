Депутат от Консервативната партия във Великобритания е бил намушкан няколко пъти, докато провеждал среща в църква в своя избирателен район.

Малко по-късно 69-годишният Дейвид Амес е починал.

Полицията е отцепила района. Над мястото кръжи и хеликоптер.

"It's devastating to witness."



Anthony Finch was an eyewitness to the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his local constituency.



He tells Sky News the Conservative MP is yet to leave the building and medics are continuing to "fight for his life."



