Снимка: iStock
Нападението е извършено над 69-годишния Дейвид Амес
Депутат от Консервативната партия във Великобритания е бил намушкан няколко пъти, докато провеждал среща в църква в своя избирателен район.
Малко по-късно 69-годишният Дейвид Амес е починал.
Полицията е отцепила района. Над мястото кръжи и хеликоптер.
"It's devastating to witness."— Sky News (@SkyNews) October 15, 2021
Anthony Finch was an eyewitness to the stabbing of Sir David Amess at his local constituency.
He tells Sky News the Conservative MP is yet to leave the building and medics are continuing to "fight for his life."
More: https://t.co/ZCcXMbdTuL pic.twitter.com/lXtmISwft0
Aerial pictures show an air ambulance at the scene in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Conservative MP David Amess has been stabbed https://t.co/ItKZ7yxQQo pic.twitter.com/358uY5mIVY— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 15, 2021
Снимка: БТА, архив