Нападението е извършено над 69-годишния Дейвид Амес

Депутат от Консервативната партия във Великобритания е бил намушкан няколко пъти, докато провеждал среща в църква в своя избирателен район.

Малко по-късно 69-годишният Дейвид Амес е починал.

Полицията е отцепила района. Над мястото кръжи и хеликоптер.

 

Снимка: БТА, архив