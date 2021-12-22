The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 728,677, after 35,809 tests identified 1,883 new infections on Tuesday, 79.50 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.26 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 454 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 181 cases and Plovdiv Region with 150.



The active cases are 95,868. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,300, including 493 in intensive care. Of the 424 new hospital admissions, 85.14 per cent were not vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 17,924. Another 1,778 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 602,506.



Sixty-four fatalities were reported (85.94 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 30,303.



With 19,003 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,621,802 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,884,528 people are fully vaccinated, and 236,134 have received a booster jab.