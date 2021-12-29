The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 737,233 after 22,622 tests identified

1,235 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate for the day was 5.46 per cent. The share of unvaccinated persons among the new cases was 78.79 per cent.



The active cases are 98,128. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,142, including 481 in intensive care. There were 253 new hospital admissions on Tuesday, 83.79 per cent of them involving unvaccinated persons.



Another 1,532 COVID-19 patients recovered in 24 hours, bringing the total to 608,448. Thirty-four fatalities were reported (85.29 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 30,657.



With 3,867 new inoculations on Tuesday, 3,662,560 vaccine doses have been administered so far.