A total of 3616 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The tests performed were 33 334.

4 100 patients are now being treated in hospitals across the country, 467 of them - in intensive care wards.

71 infected people died ot Thursday. The number of those who recvered is 1105.

14 591 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered yesterday.