Bulgarian health authorities have confimermed first cases of Omicron in the country. There are 12 tests positive for the COVID-19 variant, Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev announced on Sunday.

The infected Bulgarians are 9 men and 3 women. 7 of them are not vaccinated and the other 5 are fully vaccinated. Only one of the infected persons has travelled abroad. Those infected with Omicron have a mild course of the disease.

"From now on, we expect the coronavirus to spread faster and the Omicron variant to become dominant in our country," Kunchev said.