President Rumen Radev and representatives of his team, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and his chief of staff Lena Borislavova, Interior Minister Boyko Rashkow and Defence Minister Stefan Yanev are among Bulgaria's high-level state officials who have isolated themselves since Tuesday. The reason is that the National Assembly President Nikola Minchev has tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, just after the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council.

The press offices of all affected institutions assured that they will not stop their normal functioning.