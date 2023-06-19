There is no evidence of water pollution near Bulgaria's Black Sea coast as a result of the destroyed wall of the "Nova Kakhovka" dam in Ukraine. That shows data of the Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW).

Satellite observations and modeling of water currents so far do not give cause for concern about water quality. No rises have been found for any of the monitored indicators.

The observation is carried out in three points in the coastal sea waters - Durankulak, Shabla and Kaliakra, as well as in three additional points located in the coastal zone. Currents far into the sea are also being monitored, the MOEW reports.