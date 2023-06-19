In a video address, posted on Facebook, the former Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev announced he was resigning as prosecutor.

“This is the last time I am speaking to you as a magistrate, after I complied with the law, and after 30 years of working for the people, I am now resigning…,” Geshev says in the video, and goes on to state that “no prosecutor’s office can fight corruption and thieving when corruption and thieving have become into state policy”.

Ivan Geshev states further that the work of the prosecutor’s office against “criminal oligarchs and against party leaders with sticky fingers” has led, in the past few months to “the unprecedented unity of politicians in top positions, mafia and shady businesses” who are trying to “bring under control and subdue the prosecutor’s office”.