Today, during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, @PublicHealthEngland - in partnership with the NHS - has launched #EveryMindMatters to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental wellbeing and support others. This is why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased that they were able to lend their voices to this important campaign. Along with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they are proud to be supporting Every Mind Matters. This new platform creates personalised action plans – specifically tailored to each person, depending on what they are going through. And because we all know every day is different, you can visit this online portal as many times as you want, to help support you through whatever you may be experiencing. Every person matters. Every mind matters. Visit www.everymindmatters.co.uk/ to find out more. @KensingtonRoyal @SussexRoyal

