A total of 3449 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 36 449 tests were performed.

4 071 are the people with coronavirus hospitalized across the country, 462 of them - in intensive care units.

2 276 more infected people have been declared as cured on Wednesday. 162 people lost the battle with the virus.

The number of vaccines' doses administered in Bulgaria has already reached 3 682 460.