The mandatory quarantine for people infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria has been reduced from 14 to 10 days as of today, January 11, Ministry of Health announced.

The isolation period for those who had close contacts with people who tested positive was also shorten - from 10 to 7 days.

The Regional Health Inspectorate may drop quarantine for a contact person who has a booster dose of vaccine against coronavirus and presents a negative COVID test 72 hours after his/her last meeting with the infected person.

The 14-day quarantine after discharge from hospital has also been lifted.