Американски оператор на телевизионния канал Fox News е загинал при нападение в Украйна. За това съобщи международен кореспондент в пост в Twitter.

Sad news: Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine when his vehicle was struck by incoming fire outside of Kyiv, per statement.



Zakrzewski had traveled from Afghanistan to Syria on assignment. He was with reporter Ben Hall during the attack, who was injured.