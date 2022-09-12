The leading telecommunications and media company in Southeast Europe, United Group, continues with long-term investments in the infrastructure and digital future of the operating countries.

By 2027, as much as 2.0 billion euros will be invested in the digital transformation of Greece, it was officially announced from the office of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as reported by Reuters.

On Thursday, at a meeting with United Group representatives, Mitsotakis said that the announced investments are proof of the great proof of confidence shown by both domestic and international investors in Greece's prospects, and 2022 will be a record-breaking year in terms of attracting foreign investments to Greece.

As a leader in this investment cycle, United Group presented a plan for the period until 2027, which includes a comprehensive improvement of the telecommunications infrastructure, along with the continuation of successful cooperation with state institutions in Greece: " I believe that the excellent job carried out by the Digital Governance Ministry, as well as the available resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund support such investments," concludes Prime Minister Mitsotakis, noting that the United Group provides a stepping stone towards the digitization of public services, which is one of priorities of the Government of Greece on the way to the digital transformation of the economy and society.

United Group has already invested 1.5 billion euros to buy the companies Wind Hellas and Nova, which, thanks to the new investments, will start building a 10 Gigabit optical-fibre network that will cover 4.5 million people and enterprises in 70 percent of the prefectures in Greece. In addition to the continuous development of the 5G network, over 22,000 kilometers of optical infrastructure will meet the needs of users for higher Internet speeds, and in the next few months Nova users in Greece will be able to try ultra-fast Internet up to 1 Gbps, with the EON platform, which was recently presented in Greece.

" From the first day we came to Greece, we made it clear that our investment is not a one-time investment, because what United Group has always been working on is long-term relationships. Today, we are announcing that we will invest an additional 2 billion euros over the next five years to meet the needs for next-generation digital services. Greece is a very important country for our company, and we are doing everything possible to deliver top-quality products to its private and business users," said United Group CEO, Victoriya Boklag.

The president of the investment company BC Partners and the majority owner of United Group, Nikos Stathopoulos, said that the successful and long-term business of the Group in Greece is one of the key factors in its economic and social prosperity, and that the announced investments of 2 billion euros will significantly improve economic prosperity and social prosperity of our country.

All those present at the meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis concluded that United Group acted as the most serious player in the digital transformation of Greece, whose services and business model are based on future technologies, innovations, and the high quality user experience, "the Greek public has been waiting for decades".

