A painting by the world-famous artist Jackson Pollock was discovered in Bulgaria during an operation by the Main Directorate "Fighting Organized Crime" and the Greek anti-organized crime services under the coordination of Europol.

According to experts, the price of the painting could reache EUR 50 mln. It has been hbanded out to the National Art Gallery./

The police operation was carried out on the territory of Sofia, Athens and the island of Crete. It was directed against the trafficking of cultural values and was intended to neutralize the activities of an organized criminal group. Three Greek citizens and one Bulgarian have been detained so far.