Swimming with dolphins is once again an attraction for residents and visitors of Varna after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the unforgettable in-water interaction, the friendly mammals and their trainers, have much more fun to offer. The dolphins Kimbo, Dolly, Bimbo, Joanna and - for the first time - little Flipper, await visitors to the Dolphinarium in Varna from May 1 for wild dolphin adventures.