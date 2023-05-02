"Yesterday, an explosive device detonated on the way of the convoy of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria. I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack against the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Bulgaria and wish Mr Geshev and his family to recover from this traumatizing incident". That was written in a statement of the European Chief Prosecutor.

"In the European Union, criminals who dare to target any member of the judiciary should be considered extremely dangerous and combatted with utmost determination. I trust the Bulgarian police forces, prosecutors and judges to take all the necessary measures to protect the rule of law and independence of the judiciary in Bulgaria, and to spare no effort until the whole light is shed on what happened, who is responsible and how it could come to this," the statement reads.