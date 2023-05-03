Bulgaria has climbed 20 notches in the annual Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index and is now in 71st position out of 180 countries.

According to Reporters Without Borders, “media freedom in one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the European Union is fragile and unstable. The few independent voices in Bulgaria work under constant pressure.” The countries with the lowest level of free media in the EU are: Hungary (72nd position), Malta (84th position and Greece (107th position). The list is topped by Norway, last comes North Korea.