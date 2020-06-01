In his address, His Holiness Neophyte pointed out that children are the most precious thing to every person, to every family and to every nation.

According to the Patriarch, children are a blessing both for their parents and for our whole of society.

“They bring sincere joy and we look at them with hope for tomorrow," he said, calling on adults not to forget the words of Christ, who teaches us to preserve the purity of children's thoughts and impulses.