From the government helicopter, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov showed his guest, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, how the construction of Balkan Stream is progressing.

The gas pipeline is 474 km. long. Two compressor stations, with cutting edge US equipment and the option of reverse flow, will be built close to the border with Serbia. The gas pipeline will be used for Russian natural gas, as well as gas from Bulgaria’s interconnector with Greece coming from the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal.

“The interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece is very important to the diversification of gas supplies in the region, and Balkan Stream is being built in strict compliance with the EU rules,” Boyko Borissov pointed out.