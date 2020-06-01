Artist and sculptor Christo Yavashev died in New York at the age of 84.

Christo was born in Gabrovo on 13 June, 1935. He emigrated from Bulgaria in 1957. In Paris he met his wife Jean-Claude. The two created original art work – installations – which broke traditional boundaries between drawing, sculpture and architecture.

Their most famous works include the “Umbrellas” in Japan and California, the wrapped Reichstag in Berlin, the “Gates” in Central Park, New York, the wrapping of the oldest bridge in Paris. Christo’s latest works were the “Floating Quays” in Lake Iseo, Italy and the London Mastaba.

According to Christo’s will, in the autumn of 2021 their work will be continued with the wrapping of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, BNR reports.

French President Macron also paid respect to the work and life of the artist.