On June 2 Bulgaria marks the Day of revolutionary, poet and rebel Hristo Botev and all who have sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom.

Sirens sounded for two minutes at noon in an annual custom honouring the memory of the heroes. During that time everyone stands still and keeps silence.

Botev has endured in Bulgarian history as a influential literary figure. He wrote the most patriotic and romantic poems reflecting on the life of poor people and revolutionary struggle.