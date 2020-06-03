The social measures however will remain in force
Bulgaria lifts all coronavirus restrictions from June 15. That was announced by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the Council of Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.
The social measures taken in the country since the beginning of the pandemic will remain in force, Borissov assured.
According to him there is nonsense in the order for bringing face masks. He thinks that it shouldn’t be obligatory in public places as it isn’t in restaurants, for example.