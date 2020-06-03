"The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis was a tragedy, and we share the sense of sadness and grief that others are feeling in the United States and around the world. Every person has the right to be treated with dignity and to be safe on our city streets". That was said in a statement of US Ambassador in Bulgaria Herro Mustafa in connection with protests in the USA.

"We must engage in open discussion, learn from our mistakes, and strengthen our commitment to our fundamental values, including equal rights and the rule of law. As U.S. officials have said, we now have to double efforts to ensure that the wounds begin to heal and that justice overcomes hate and chaos. Through open dialogue and debate we can work to overcome discrimination and division and ensure that all citizens may enjoy the rights they deserve", the Ambassador Mustafa said.