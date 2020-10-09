Eмпайър Стейт билдинг в Ню Йорк беше осветена в синьо.

The Empire State Building will light up SKY BLUE - with a white peace sign in the mast - tonight at sunset for John Lennon's 80th birthday. pic.twitter.com/m0YWI5jDYm

Поводът - рожденият ден на Джон Ленън. Днес легендата на Бийтълс щеше да навърши 80 години.

