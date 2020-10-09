Днес се навършват 80 години от рождението на Джон Ленън
Eмпайър Стейт билдинг в Ню Йорк беше осветена в синьо.
The Empire State Building will light up SKY BLUE - with a white peace sign in the mast - tonight at sunset for John Lennon's 80th birthday. pic.twitter.com/m0YWI5jDYm— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 8, 2020
Поводът - рожденият ден на Джон Ленън. Днес легендата на Бийтълс щеше да навърши 80 години.
The Empire State Building lit in sky blue to celebrate John Lennon's 80th birthday tomorrow as the sun sets on the Statue of Liberty and Chrysler Building Thursday evening in New York City.#newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #johnlennon @statueellisnps @empirestatebldg @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/4iWFKKAiAk— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) October 8, 2020
