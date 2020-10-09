Днес се навършват 80 години от рождението на Джон Ленън

Eмпайър Стейт билдинг в Ню Йорк беше осветена в синьо.

Поводът - рожденият ден на Джон Ленън. Днес легендата на Бийтълс щеше да навърши 80 години.

