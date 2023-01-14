The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,294,070, after 3,177 tests identified 121 new infections on Wednesday, 71.07% of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 3,8%

The active cases are 3,714. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 354, including 49 in intensive care. Of the 33 new hospital admissions, 63.64% were not vaccinated.

Another 102 COVID patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 1,252,218.

Two fatalities was reported (one of which was unvaccinated), bringing the death toll to 38,138.

With 220 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,605,176 vaccine doses have been administered so far.