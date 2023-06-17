In a position, sent to the BTA news agency, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov called for non-interference in the judiciary and respect for the principle of separation of powers. The statement was made in connection with the representatives of the political parties reactions, which strongly condemned his election as interim Prosecutor General by the Prosecutorial Collegium of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" even demanded Sarafov's immediate resignation and threatened that if he did not do so, the Minister of Justice would take all possible actions to review the decision to elect the SJC.

This prompted Sarafov to respond by saying that the non-interference of the legislative and executive powers in the activities and functioning of the judiciary is a guarantee for the foundations of a democratic society. "All participants in the political process, performing functions in the governance of the state, outside the judiciary, should strictly observe the letter and spirit of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria and refrain from interference in the form of direct influence or suggestions that undermine the foundations of the rule of law. Calls for reforms in the judiciary should be implemented through legislation and decisions within the competences in order to restore the disturbed balance of powers in the interest of society," Sarafov concluded.