Code orange for high temperatures in 16 Bulgarian regions issued Thursday the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). During code orange the weather is considered dangerous as the maximum temperatures for the day are over 40C.

"Be very careful, keep an eye on the detailed information about the expected weather conditions and follow the advice of the authorities," NIMH advised on its website regarding code orange situations.

The other 12 regions in the country are marked with code yellow with maximum temperatures between 36C and 38C.

In the weather forecast for July 13, NIMH said it will be sunny, hot in the afternoon with mild west-southwesterly wind.