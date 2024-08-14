Rumen Gaitanski, known as "the Wolf" (Valka), is currently under investigation, with his property being searched. The operation involves prosecutors, officials from the Anti-Corruption Commission, and police officers, and is related to a probe into a loan provided to Gaitanski's company by the Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB). The total amount of the loan is BGN 148.5 mln.

According to reports, Gaitanski left Bulgaria, leading to his being charged in absentia and placed on a wanted list.

Former BDB director Stoyan Mavrodiev is also implicated.