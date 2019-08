#ad Summer sunsets with @capeline sparkling cocktails 😍🌇 Obsessed with this margarita flavour, but even more obsessed with the fact that it’s made with six simple ingredients and nothing artificial! 💚 🌱 💚 #welcometocapeline

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger) on Aug 1, 2019 at 6:08pm PDT