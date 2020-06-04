Хората са били евакуирани своевременно от домовете си

Свлачище с широчина над 600 метра отнесе в морето 8 къщи на нос Кракнесет в северната част на Норвегия, предаде БГНЕС. 

По информация на портала „The Local”, никой не е пострадал, тъй като хората са били евакуирани своевременно от домовете си.

Единственото живо същество, паднало в морето, е било едно куче, което успяло да доплува до брега и да се спаси.

Експертите твърдят, че свлачището е резултат от сеизмична активност, която ще продължи още няколко дни.

Кадри от случилото се са публикувани от потребителите в социалните мрежи.

 

