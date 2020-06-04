Свлачище с широчина над 600 метра отнесе в морето 8 къщи на нос Кракнесет в северната част на Норвегия, предаде БГНЕС.

Major Landslide Destroys 8 Homes In Northern Norway



A powerful landslide of more than 2,000 feet in width has taken eight houses into the sea in northern Norway. https://t.co/ggGyG2dRep pic.twitter.com/qfQ1nPIDLb — Caribbean disaster (@BagalueSunab) June 4, 2020

По информация на портала „The Local”, никой не е пострадал, тъй като хората са били евакуирани своевременно от домовете си.

Houses swallowed up by sea after landslide hits Norwayhttps://t.co/VB9DugC3Do pic.twitter.com/ewUU1KU7wC — Yeni Şafak English (@yenisafakEN) June 4, 2020

Единственото живо същество, паднало в морето, е било едно куче, което успяло да доплува до брега и да се спаси.

A powerful landslide of more than 2,000 feet in width has taken eight houses into the sea in northern Norway. In India, are we prepared to handle any such calamities ? pic.twitter.com/fPzzR7JnSW — Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) June 4, 2020

Експертите твърдят, че свлачището е резултат от сеизмична активност, която ще продължи още няколко дни.

Кадри от случилото се са публикувани от потребителите в социалните мрежи.

The remarkable video of a landslide at Alta in Norway yesterday is probably the finest recording of a quick clay landslide to date. The behaviour of the raft of material that slid, and of the resulting displacement wave, are particularly interesting:- https://t.co/Y3p4egzUsj pic.twitter.com/hfMOV1nXSn — Dave Petley (@davepetley) June 4, 2020

За още новини харесайте и страницата ни във Facebook ТУК.