Четирима души загинаха, а осем бяха ранени, при срутване на пътна естакада в град Ечжоу, в централната китайска провинция Хубей, вчера, съобщи държавната информационна агенция Синхуа, цитирана от Ройтерс.

4 died, 8 have been injured after part of a ramp bridge in #Ezhou, central #China's #Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon. Three trucks on the bridge fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, closing the two-way traffic of the expressway. pic.twitter.com/7y3qaseSJn — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) December 19, 2021

Инцидентът е станал по време на ремонтни дейности.

#UPDATE Four died and eight have been injured after part of a ramp bridge in the city of Ezhou, central China's #Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon, according to the provincial transport and police departments. https://t.co/swD358TJzo pic.twitter.com/RNX9FCd2sz — People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) December 19, 2021

Four died and eight have been injured after part of a ramp bridge in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon https://t.co/V2K1s5dTjZ pic.twitter.com/GzO30WInn5 — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) December 19, 2021

Част от естакадата се срутила върху скоростна магистрала. Три камиона паднали, а една кола била затисната под отломките.

Започнало е разследване на инцидента.

Update: 4 people were killed and 8 others injured after the collapse of an expressway overpass in Ezhou, C China’s Hubei Province Saturday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/8iTYY3ooLA — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) December 19, 2021