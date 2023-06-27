There is no pollution of the Bulgarian water area of the Black Sea, said the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) on Tuesday. The Ministry is regularly monitoring the sea water situation after the collapse of the wall of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The data are from the digital modeling of the Center for Integrated Coastal Zone Management and Monitoring at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy (NVNA).

On June 27, the Black Sea Basin Directorate and the Regional Laboratory - Varna of the Executive Environmental Agency took samples from three points three points in the coastal zone: the Durankulak coast, Shabla coast and Kaliakra coast. From the samples taken at these sites, the Directorate has a series of data in connection with the monitoring of marine waters that started in June 2022. The same indicators are monitored as at the coastal sites (metals, petroleum products, radionuclides, pesticides, etc.). The stations are located in marine waters about 1-1.5 km from the coast. Two of the three sites coincide with national monitoring sites for marine waters, allowing the history of analyses to be traced back over the years. The first results are expected within 10 days.

The prevailing southerly wind in recent days is suppressing and directing the waters of the Dnipro, Dniester and Danube rivers - below and above the Danube Delta, in a northerly direction. In turn, the water of the Danube is also suppressing and directing the waters of the other two rivers in a northerly direction. This delays the Dnipro waters reaching the territorial waters of Bulgaria, the Ministry said.

The monitoring of the sea waters is coordinated with the Health Ministry and the Tourism Ministry in order to ensure a smooth tourist season.