Трима души, в това число един полицай, загинаха след престрелка в Минеаполис. Стрелецът също е сред мъртвите, а втори полицай е тежко ранен, съобщи CBS News.

The fallen Minneapolis police officer has been identified as Jamal Mitchell. He was on the job just over a year. A father and a hero who was recognized for saving two elderly people from their burning home on just his 3rd day on the job in Mpls. pic.twitter.com/aTzQW9NjQV