This is where the Cambridges just spent two weeks holidaying! I have a new post on the blog with video of the stunning villa the Cambridges rented for their two-week vacation on #Mustique. The property boasts an infinity pool with sweeping views of the island and ocean, among other luxe amenities. See my post for the full video, more pictures, and details. Link in profile... . . . #katemiddleton #duchesskate #princesskate #duchessofcambridge #theduchessofcambridge #royalprincess #royalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #theroyals #duchesscatherine #instaroyals #kateduchessofcambridge #princesscatherine #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #thecambridges #cambridgefamily #britishroyals #theroyalfamily #mustique #villaantilles

A post shared by Kate Middleton Blog (@fromberkshiretobuckingham) on Jul 31, 2019 at 8:11am PDT