Снимка: Getty Images
Семейството се радвало на истински лукс по време на престоя си там
Херцогът и херцогинята на Кейбридж са прекарали две седмици на екзотичния остров Мустик, пише DarikNews.
This villa where Prince William and Duchess Kate 'stayed' is stunning!!https://t.co/IkMImXPpqj— HELLO! (@hellomag) July 31, 2019
Островът е наричан Перлата на Карибите и е частно владение. Намира се в защитена зона в северната част на Гренадини. Плажовете са известни в финия си бял пясък и кристално чистата вода.
This is where the Cambridges just spent two weeks holidaying! I have a new post on the blog with video of the stunning villa the Cambridges rented for their two-week vacation on #Mustique. The property boasts an infinity pool with sweeping views of the island and ocean, among other luxe amenities. See my post for the full video, more pictures, and details. Link in profile... . . . #katemiddleton #duchesskate #princesskate #duchessofcambridge #theduchessofcambridge #royalprincess #royalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #theroyals #duchesscatherine #instaroyals #kateduchessofcambridge #princesscatherine #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #thecambridges #cambridgefamily #britishroyals #theroyalfamily #mustique #villaantilles
По информация на британски медии към кралското семейство са се присъединили и родителите на Катрин.
The Duke & Duchess have returned from their two-week villa holiday on the idyllic Caribbean island of Mustique this summer. Kate is going to be glowing when we see her on August 9th! Kate and William rented the exclusive Villa Antilles, which boasts a 60ft infinity pool and stunning sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent. The couple flew out with their three children and Kate's parents Carole and Mike two weeks ago and returned to the UK yesterday, reports. George, who celebrated his sixth birthday during the two-week break, was more a fan of the bunk beds in his and his siblings' bedroom than the in-house chef, butler and private garden. The children's room was kitted out with two budget bunk beds, an elephant laundry basket and whales on the walls. Villa Antilles is one of the newest on the Caribbean island, which has been a favourite of the Middletons and the Royal Family for years. It was built by William's close friend and property developer Andrew Dunn————————————————————-#katemiddleton #duchesskate #princesskate #duchessofcambridge #theduchessofcambridge #royalprincess #royalfamily #katemiddletonstyle #theroyals #duchesscatherine #instaroyals #kateduchessofcambridge #princesscatherine #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis #thecambridges #cambridgefamily #britishroyals #theroyalfamily #mustique #villaantilles
Семейството се радвало на истински лукс по време на престоя си във вилата. Удобствата и екстрите обаче също струват доста. За тях двойката плащала по 27 хиляди паунда седмично.
Снимка: iStock
Информация: dariknews.bg
Новините на NOVA - вече и в Instagram, последвайте ни. За още новини харесайте и страницата ни във Facebook.