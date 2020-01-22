Бурята „Глория” превърна морската вода в зрелищно явление

Мощната буря „Глория” покри с морска пяна улиците на град в Испания. Пяната е дълбока над метър и половина и покрива улиците на повече от 100 метра от брега.

Според учени явлението е нормално, когато силни ветрове предизвикват вълнение във води, в които е разграден биологичен материал.

Обичайно пяната не е опасна и сравнително бързо изчезва, дори когато е толкова дълбока, като в градчето в Каталуния.