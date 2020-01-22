Мощната буря „Глория” покри с морска пяна улиците на град в Испания. Пяната е дълбока над метър и половина и покрива улиците на повече от 100 метра от брега.

#Sea foam blankets parts of #Catalonia as #GIGANTIC waves batter the #Balearic #Islands; https://t.co/O74ApIN4d0 | Sea foam, caused by the agitation of organic matter in the water, flooded the streets of Tossa De Mar in #Girona. #ClimateChange ! — H. Phillip PULVER (@HPPulver) January 22, 2020

Според учени явлението е нормално, когато силни ветрове предизвикват вълнение във води, в които е разграден биологичен материал.

Storm Gloria caused sea foam to engulf roads in the town of Tossa de Mar and left heavy rainfall and flooding all across Spain's Catalonia region https://t.co/govVB2iCX8 pic.twitter.com/Z6oNpTLeVN — CNN International (@cnni) January 22, 2020

Обичайно пяната не е опасна и сравнително бързо изчезва, дори когато е толкова дълбока, като в градчето в Каталуния.

Ocean foam on Tuesday covered parts of the Spanish seaside town Tossa de Mar.



It comes after Storm Gloria caused high waves and seawater agitation,... https://t.co/RNXYIXglOL — PEng Suraj Singh (@pesuraj) January 22, 2020