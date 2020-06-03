Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has formed a specialized unit, within the structure of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office of Cassation, for investigating crimes against the financial interests of the EU and interaction with the EU Public Prosecutor's Office.

The unit will provide the European delegated prosecutors the necessary assistance in their future work on cases regarding crimes affecting the EU’s financial interests, such as appropriation, use of European funds for purposes other than the intended, as well as corruption among officials responsible for their allocation and management.